A hip craft donut and coffee shop founded by a dad who sampled different donuts everywhere he went while on tour with his son’s band will soon open its second Northwest Indiana location in Munster.

Parlor Doughnuts is coming to Munster just a year after opening its first Calumet Region spot at 255 Morthland Drive in Valparaiso. It specializes in craft, vegan, gluten-friendly and keto-friendly small-batch doughnuts, including its signature layered donut that combines yeast and cake donuts. It also serves artisan breakfast fare and roasts its own coffee daily, importing beans from Brazil and El Salvador.

It plans to open this summer.

“As we approach our one-year anniversary of opening Parlor Valpo, we continue to be blown away by the support we have had from Northwest Indiana and are so excited to expand the Parlor brand to Lake County,” said Parlor Valpo and Munster owner Marissa Barnes. “One of our key values is to create shops that facilitate conversation and community where friends and families of all ages can gather in a vintage American space that feels like the ‘parlor,’ a conversation center of 1900s Victorian homes, but with a modern twist.”

The new Parlor Doughnuts will be located at 8130 Calumet Ave., Suite 102 in a newly constructed strip mall also occupied by Jamba Juice.

It will be located less than half a mile north of the longtime institution Munster Donut and the Dunkin across the street, creating a donut triangle on Calumet Avenue in Munster.

Parlor Doughnuts was founded in Evansville in 2019 by Darrick Hayden, his son Noah Hayden and restaurateur Josh Tudela. They picked up ideas from donut and coffee shops they visited while on the road with Noah’s band.

Donut options include maple pecan, maple bacon, French toast, churro, campfire, bourbon caramel, raspberry pistachio, lemonade and dreamsicle. It also offers doggie donuts for good pups and light fare like acai bowls, avocado toast, breakfast tacos and breakfast sandwiches.

Parlor now has 25 locations in 10 states. It is rapidly growing, looking to reach 60 shops by the end of the year. The Munster location will be its sixth in Indiana. It’s already hired 30 people in Munster.

Parlor been growing through franchising.

“My husband Wes and I are lifelong residents of Northwest Indiana and are excited to bring a business to our neighboring communities that values giving back, including a passion for supporting active military, veterans, educators, health care workers, and first responders,” Barnes said.

For more information, visit www.parlordoughnuts.com.

Open

Sneakerheads, lace up, hit the pavement and head out to the mall.

A new sneaker and streetwear store just opened in the Southlake Mall.

Laced Midwest, a “buy, sell, trade” sneaker shop from Fort Wayne, opened its second location on the second floor of the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart, just off Interstate 65.

It first opened in the Glenbrook Square Mall in Fort Wayne two years ago and was looking for other markets where it would be a unique offering.

“We brought this model to Southlake because there was nothing else like it in the area unless they wanted to travel to the city. We wanted to bring the hype to the location and make it accessible and affordable for all,” owner Peter Flores said.

Flores and his friends Serapio Gonzales III, Danny Assaf and Kafym Assaf started buying and selling sneakers early in the COVID-19 pandemic to make some money. It took off so much that they soon opened a brick-and-mortar store.

“I’ve always liked sneakers,” he said. “I like the NBA players. I like the personalities. I like the culture and community of it. Sneakers are something we all have in common, whether you’re a doctor or work at Taco Bell. They bring the people together.”

Laced Midwest stocks both vintage kicks and hot new releases like Tiffany AF1s, Jordan 4 SBs, UNC 5s, Cherry Jordan 11s and Panda Dunks. It also stocks streetwear like Anti Social Social Club and Revenge.

“We wanted somewhere where this wasn’t too available,” Flores said. “We’re making it more accessible so it’s right in your backyard and you don’t have to go to Chicago.”

The store is located in the former Aldo on the second floor near Cooper’s Hawk Winery.

“There weren’t too many spots available at the mall,” he said. “We wanted to be at the mall because it’s a central hub people gravitate toward.”

Flores said Laced Midwest tries to keep sneakers affordable and cheaper than what they would sell for in places like Chicago. It focuses on brick-and-mortar sales and isn’t selling sneakers online.

Customers can bring in their sneakers to sell or trade.

“In general, we want to grow and grow the brand name. We want to reach the culture and the community,” he said. “People see sneakers all over social media, on TikTok and Instagram. We want to make them a little more accessible for people.”

Laced Midwest is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 219-525-5061, visit lacedmidwest.com or find it on TikTok or Instagram.

Open

B Nail Lounge opened at 8317 Calumet Ave. in Munster, where it looks to offer luxury salon services.

Bach “Andy” Pham bought the 10,000-square-foot building. He’s opening three businesses: B Nail Lounge, The Boba Tea Cafe and Viet-Ship.

The first to open was B Nail Lounge.

“We want to serve our local customers in an upscale nail shop,” Kai Huynh said. “It’s pedicures, manicures, waxing and different types of services.”

B Nail Lounge has 40 pedicure chairs. It currently employs about 15 nail technicians and is looking to hire more. It recommends appointments but walk-ins are welcome.

“We look to provide the community with high-quality luxury services,” he said. “Be ready to be amazed. We have experts in nail art who will create masterpieces that will turn heads.”

It’s open from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 219-999-7999, visit bnaillounge.com or find the business on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

Coming soon

The Boba Tea Cafe will open next door to the B Nail Lounge in a few weeks.

It will offer bubble tea in a variety of flavors including green tea, oolong tea, black tea and fresh fruit tea. It also will have smoothies.

“We wanted to bring a taste of Vietnam to the area,” Huynh said. “We have been working very hard to bring boba tea, which is very trendy, especially for teenagers in Asia. It’s something everyone should try at least once in their lifetime.”

They have been building out the cafe, which will have 50 seats. The hope is to open in the next few weeks.

“We’re still thinking if we’re going to do food,” he said. “If we do, we’re thinking Vietnamese food.”

Coming soon

Viet-Ship will allow people to ship money or packages to Vietnam.

People will be able to go into either B Nail Lounge or The Boba Tea Cafe during regular business hours to arrange for shipments, Huynh said.

“We’ve been looking forward to these businesses, not just financially but to build the community,” he said. “The people in Munster can explore the new concept of the nail spa and the new experience of boba tea, which is hard to find in this area. We purchased this building right on two big streets, Ridge Road and Calumet Avenue, and hope to be very busy and get a lot of business.”

Open

Bennett’s Up Towne Shoppes in LaPorte signed up as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.

Bennett’s Up Towne Shoppes at 623 State St. will now offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items, in-store pickup for boxes and other services.

U-Haul, one of the largest moving companies in the country, has teamed up with independent dealers around the country since 1945. It has a network of more than 21,000 dealers across the United States and Canada.

Closed

Mezquitacos Restaurant has closed up shop in downtown Griffith.

“The home of the skirt steak” was long located on Ridge Road in the former K-Mart Plaza in Griffith. In 2020, it moved to 138 S. Broad St., taking over the former Sci Fi Donuts space in downtown Griffith.

It served homemade Mexican food like tacos, burritos, fajitas, tortas, tostadas, gorditas and so on.