A new pierogi concession stand at U.S. Steel Yard in downtown Gary has turned every Gary South Shore RailCats home game into Pierogi Fest, especially on dollar pierogi Wednesday.

The concession stand along the first base line by right field sells three potato pierogi with buttered onions and sour cream for $5 and five for $8. The large-sized pierogi are just $1 each on Wednesdays.

It's one of many concession options at the park, including hot dogs, Polish sausages, tacos, walking tacos and Ben's Soft Pretzels. 18th Street Brewery, which has locations in Hammond and Gary's Miller neighborhood, took over the former Devil's Trumpet spot this season after that Hobart-based craft brewery closed. It offers 18th Street's acclaimed craft beers like Candi Crushable as well as a limited food menu that includes pulled pork sandwiches.

The Dollar Pierogi Night on Wednesday is just one of many weekly promotions this season, including $5 signature cocktails for Sunday Fun-Day, all-you-can-eat hot dogs, popcorn and peanuts for $15 for AYCE Mondays, $3 tacos and $5 margaritas for Taco Tuesdays and $3 domestic beers for Thirsty Thursdays.

Closed

Righteous Ribs closed its sit-down restaurant at The Steel Yard in downtown Gary and is now operating as a mobile barbecue business that caters to backyard barbecues and special events.

Originally from East Chicago, Righteous Ribs serves ribs, rib tips, brisket, turkey, wings and other barbecue staples. It took over the former R & R Sports Bar & Grill space in the minor league baseball stadium in 2020. It was originally home to a Bennigan's when the Steel Yard first opened as a major downtown redevelopment project in 2002, but that national sit-down restaurant chain has long since gone out of business.

Renovated

Also in pierogi news, Dan's Pierogies in downtown Highland completely renovated its dining room to have a "new, upbeat" look. The artist Ochoart did a personalized mural with the anthropomorphic pierogi that serve as the Dan's Pierogies mascot. The wall-sized mural depicts the history of the Polish restaurant that dates back to 1998.

Dan's Pierogies sells pierogies and other Polish cuisine for dine-in at 2945 Jewett Ave and also offers frozen pierogies to take home. It also does pop-ups and is especially well-known for its annual booth at Pierogi Fest in Whiting, where it draws some of the longest lines every July.

Open

Brown Skin Coffee will soon provide Gary with a jolt of caffeine.

The new coffee shop is located at 1921 W. 25th Ave. by the Fresh Market supermarket just off the Grant Street exit of the Borman Expressway. It will serve single-origin coffee, loose-leaf tea and wines from around the world.

A soft opening is planned for Monday, to be followed with a grand opening that will include food and drink tasting, a jazz band and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"We are excited to bring the authentic experience of Brown Skin Coffee to Gary," said Shana Tate, a Gary native and CEO of Brown Skin Coffee. "We believe that our single-original coffee, loose-leaf teas and wine will entice the appetite of greatness for the citizens of Gary, Indiana. Our goal is to provide our customers with an unforgettable experience."

She founded Brown Skin Coffee as a mobile coffee bar based out of the back of a Mini car three years ago.

The business grew and she opened a brick-and-mortar location in Brownsburg in central Indiana.

The coffee shop aims to provide an authentic experience in a "cozy and elegant atmosphere" that gives people a place to unwind or socialize. The coffee house will hang the work of local artists on the walls, where it will be available for sale. It will have regular events throughout the week, including Wine Down Wednesday and open mic nights.

Brown Skin Coffee has a full espresso bar with drinks like a flat white, affogato and macchiato. Signature drinks include a Rolo Latte, Red Velvet Latte, Lavender Matcha Latte and Brown Sugar Babe Coffee. It prepares coffee in a number of ways, including with V60, Chemex and a French Press.

Non-coffee options include MUD/WTR and kombucha.

The cafe serves breakfast items like avocado toast, breakfast burritos, omelets, grits, biscuits and gravy and chicken and waffles. It also has a variety of baked goods like butter croissants, brioche bread, loaf cake and Madeleines.

Lunch options include quesadillas, air-fried Boujie Wings, a BLT wrap, a fajita wrap, a ham & swiss wrap, salads and soups like tomato basil and New England Clam Chowder.

For more information, call 219-281-2155, visit brownskincoffee.com or find the business on Facebook.

Coming soon

Alpha Family Resale is coming to Winfield this summer.

The thrift and consignment store plans to open soon at 10763 Randolph St.

"My wife and I want to help people in this area," owner Tim Koedyker said. "The first program will be for mothers and newborn babies who can't afford things. We looked at a resale shop to be the generator for the funds."

It's now accepting donations at its location at the Doubletree Plaza in Winfield, in the same shopping center as the Baja Restaurant and the Strack & Van Til that was previously a WiseWay.

"We just got some demolition done and are doing painting and fixtures," he said. "We're hoping to be open by the end of June or the first part of July."

The resale store will specialize in gently used clothes and household items.

"It's used clothing for people who want something new but are OK with it being old. People don't realize how much it saves the planet to keep these items from going to a landfill," he said. "We can find people that could use these clothes. The cost of everything is also going up whether gas prices or food. Everything is getting more expensive so this can help the community."

Alpha Family Resale also will sell household items like decor and kitchenware. It will not carry larger items like appliances or furniture. People can donate household items or clothes in bags in a donation bin out in the back of the store.

"We're going to help people afford things they normally couldn't," he said. "People can come in here and browse and see things that weren't in here yesterday."

The store is a 501(c)3-registered nonprofit that plans to pour proceeds into community causes.

"We're talking to the township trustee to find people that do need the assistance, for baby goods or something like that," he said. "Once our bills are paid, our rent and electrical and whatever, we plan to support nonprofit programs."

For more information, call 219-776-2779, email info@alphafamilyresale.org, visit alphafamilyresale.org or find the business on Facebook.

Expanded

Ixxa Coffee Roasters & Plant Shop expanded in Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood and is now offering seating for the first time.

The coffee shop and plant store at 1720 Calumet Ave. just opened its outdoor patio and urban garden Saturday, and also recently added an apothecary section. It previously focused on a to-go coffee business as plants take up all the floor space inside the cafe.

It was founded last year by Jose Marin, who does the coffee roasting, and his wife, Stephanie Mora, who runs the plant store. The married couple from Los Angeles added al fresco seating and a garden on the left side of the building.

"It's an urban oasis," Marin said. "There's an urban garden where people can take home a couple of tomatoes for dinner that night. We're about providing value to the customers and community as much as possible. We're in on the urban garden trend. People who want to grab some tomatoes or cucumbers are more than welcome to do so."

They also will grow peppers and herbs in 12 beds.

"They're available to taste for free," he said. "If you want to try something out, you can pick it off the vine. We want to encourage people to eat organic and grow their own food. They can see what it tastes like right off the vine or bring some to add to a salad for dinner that night. We'll have hanging herb gardens where people can take clippings."

The patio also has about 16 seats at several tables. They plan to have live music, hosting different artists out on the patio throughout the summer. Upcoming events will be posted on its Instagram page.

"Hopefully, we'll have some blues or jazz," he said. "We'll also host discussions of gardening, sustainability, native plants and the benefits of native plants."

Ixxa also recently expanded to add apothecary products.

"We have pictures and powders for moods, sleep, anxiety, pain, general illness, immunity boosting," Mora said.

It stocks Anima Mundi goods from Brooklyn.

"They are Costa Rican and indigenous healers," she said. "We've worked with this brand for awhile. They have pictures and medicine like sleep aides, to mitigate pain, for when you're feeling sick, for anxiety or a bit of depression. They have products that help with the mind as well as cognitive health, such as with mushrooms like Reishi, Cordyceps or Lion's Mane. They have health benefits so you don't have to rely on just pharmaceutical medicine. They work with nature for healing like with products for gut health and detox."

They are working to incorporate apothecary products into drinks at the coffee bar and looking to add other brands in the future.

"If you're sick and tired of putting chemicals in the body and really don't know or understand what's in them you can harness the power of nature, of herbs and plants," she said. "You can grow your own medicine from home. We're exploring herbalist tinctures and the healing power of nature."

Ixxa also is looking to add indoor seating, expanding its wholesale business to serve more restaurants and coffee shops and looking to offer subscription coffee packages in which people can sign up to get locally roasted coffee beans every month.

"We're very excited to be adding the patio space," Marin said. "We'll be creating the same vibe and energy sitting with the plants in a kind of urban oasis."

It recently expanded its hours to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, call 219-232-8138 or visit ixxacoffee.com.