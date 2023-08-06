Tethan's Candy & Confections made a big move to a much larger space in downtown Chesterton.

The candy store specializes in unique, vintage and hard-to-find candy and chocolate. It opened in 2020 on the second floor of The Factory Building that once produced organs, glass and tools and is now home to Chesterton Brewing Co. and Duneland Deli.

Tethan's Candy took over the former Ashley Jewelry by Design building at 221 Broadway Ave. in downtown Chesterton. The store, originally known as Gilbert's Candy and Confections, now has about 2,000 square feet.

"The floor space is significantly bigger," owner Jennifer Gilbert said. "We will have more space for more products. We're putting in a kitchen right on site. Right now we use a commercial kitchen to make everything. We'll be able to make more of the same stuff like chocolate-covered nuts, fruits and pretzels. We'll be able to experiment with more than that."

The candy shop stocks a wide array of craft soda, nostalgic candy and candy it makes in-house.

"It's stuff you wouldn't be able to find other places," she said. "It's kid-friendly. We have toffee, dairy-free chocolate and specialty mints."

One of the top sellers is Crack Corn, a puffed popcorn from Ohio.

"It melts in the mouth," she said.

Tethan's sells Abba-Zabba, Mallo Cup, Bit-O-Honey, Necco Wafers, Turkish Taffy, Valomilk, Zotz Fizz Power Candy, Jujyfruits and all three flavors of Charleston Chew. It has 40 different kinds of root beers, including many regional brands.

"We want it to be a destination," Gilbert said. "We're all about the experience. We're big on samples. You can try a lot of candies here in the store. We have something for everyone. We have candies for adults and what they grew up with, and candies for kids. There's something for everyone. We want to be a family destination."

Gilbert was a journalist who had worked for a candy trade magazine right out of college. She got to see firsthand how candy was made and dreamed of one day opening a candy shop. She and her husband decided to open the candy store three years ago

"We wanted to bring some joy to the community," She said. "We figured candy makes people happy."

The opportunity came up to expand, and the Gilberts decided to take advantage of it. It gets a lot more foot traffic and also is more accessible, being right on street level.

"It's right in the heart of downtown Chesterton," she said. "It's a good location in the heart of the Chesterton European Market. It's where the parades and festivals happen. It really is the center of town. It's a great location. We weren't looking to move but someone called us and asked us to check it out. It's been going very well. It's been busy."

Tethan's Candy & Confections opened in the new space this past Saturday in the midst of the annual Harry Potter Festival of Magic that takes place in Valparaiso and Chesterton.

"A lot of original customers have followed us and were glad to see us expanded, but a lot of new customers are discovering us," she said. "We want to be a staple of the downtown. We want to expand our candies. We want them to have new for people to look forward to."

The store plans to have events like soda tastings and candy samplings.

"It's a place to find things that are new and to be able to sample old favorites," she said. "It's a place to come for the experience, to make memories and have fun."

For more information, call (219) 552-2639 or visit https://tethanscandy.com.

Open

Next Level Events Banquet Hall and Decor opened in Merrillville.

The 7,500-square-foot banquet hall is located at 5416 Broadway in Merrillville. It can be rented out for birthday parties, weddings, business meetings, luncheons and other events. It has three different rooms to rent and also offers catering.

For more information, call 219-232-8747 or email nextlevelevents54@gmail.com.

Open

Artist David Arreola opened Duenland Pottery in Chesterton.

The studio and retail shop at 500 Broadway Ave. offers classes, studio time for potters and a selection of pottery for sale. Potters can come in between Tuesday and Saturday and work on their clay projects independently.

Arreola teaches workshops on Mondays based on different themes and focuses. He throws pottery on the wheel with intermediate potters the other nights of the week. Duneland Pottery also has trimmed, bisque-fired pots ready to glaze.

"It's community-based. It's about strengthening the community as a whole," he said.

Duneland Pottery joined the Chesterton Art District and welcomes visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. on Third Fridays. It's also exhibited the work of other local artists.

"The clay community in Northwest Indiana is the most collaborative and intuitive group of artists I have met in my artistic career," he said. "Most of us potters don't refer to each other as competition but as artists on our own individual journey. We share the thrills of our victories and even our most notable fails. And that's where our collaboration and community come from."

Arreola started out as a painter at Indiana University Northwest. He was in the final stretch of completing his degree when his guidance counselor pointed out he had taken classes in digital art, photography, drawing, painting and virtually every medium except for ceramics.

"I gave it a shot," he said. "I didn't have a whole lot of expectations. I saw it as playing with clay. I saw the instructor throwing in the wheel and I stuck around watching him throw a huge pot on the wheel. Everyone talks about seeing videos the first time but it's something else to experience it in person. I knew I wanted to do work there. In a couple of weeks, I fell in love with the process. With painting, I'm my own worst critic. I want every color to be right and total precision. I'm always so self-critical. But with the wheel, it's a little more forgiving. You can keep moving forward."

Arreola continued to work with clay after graduating. He had a home studio in a garage but it got expensive. He had trouble finding open studio times at ceramics studios so sought to start his own place.

"There's workshops but nothing if you're already established," he said. "I wanted an open studio similar to what I had when I was enrolled. I wanted a shared workspace for the clay community where you can bounce ideas off each other and work on throwing projects and different glazes together. It's pretty cool to be able to collaborate together."

Local potters need somewhere to work, he said.

"You can invest in pottery equipment but it's large and not very mobile," he said. "It will end up tucked into a corner and neglected. Kilns where you do the glazes are super expensive."

He seized the opportunity to buy a local ceramics studio that was up for sale.

"I love that when I'm working on the wheel whatever I make becomes a functional bowl or plate or mug," he said. "I make a lot of bottles and functional things, which is gratifying. I make functional pieces people use every day, such as making mugs people use to drink coffee or tea every day."

Lately, he's been making a lot of plates and platters. He experiments with combinations pieces such as sponge holders with soap dispensers.

"I get ideas for a new design or new form that might be unique or stand out," Arreola said. "But I'm still making my vases people can put a cork or stopper in to fill with wine or olive oil or use as vases."

The retail section sells his handmade pieces like mugs, cups, vases, bowls and platters often with nature-inspired designs like flowers, ferns, dandelions or mushrooms. He also does commissions and displays his paintings, which he accepts offers on.

"People are getting back in the habit of getting something thoughtful and handmade instead of something on the $10 shelf at the drugstore," he said. "It's handmade, not something from a big box store."

He also teaches classes of up to six students. He wants to keep it intimate so students won't be too intimidated to ask questions and work directly with the potter.

"You get more one-on-one time," he said. "It's not like a university studio filled with 33 people. It's a new hobby you can try out while getting some professional guidance. It's something new to do, something creative. People need to be creative. It's what makes us human."

Many people are drawn to pottery because they see it in a movie, a Reel video, a YouTube video or somewhere else on social media, he said.

"It's one of those functional arts and crafts that people have seen but have never been able to put their hands on it," he said. "It's something people have always wanted to do. It's a bucket list item. It's artistic expression, a hobby, a personal pleasure and something you can do to make your own pieces of functional work or for art displays. You feel everything you make is going to go to somebody as a gift."

He's looking to reach more students and get his pieces stocked at more shops in downtown Chesterton.

"Pottery gives you a creative freedom of artistic expression," he said. "You can make something you're going to be proud of, something you're going to use, give it to a loved one or sell."

Duneland Pottery is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit dunelandpottery.com, email dunelandpottery@gmail.com or find the business on Instagram or Facebook.