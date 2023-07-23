Texas Roadhouse will soon bring the sizzle to Crown Point.

The Louisville-based budget steakhouse chain will open its third Northwest Indiana restaurant at 701 E. 109th Ave., just off Interstate 65 in Crown Point, on Aug. 28. Construction of the 8,000-square-foot steakhouse is nearly complete.

Texas Roadhouse has locations in Dyer and Portage. It serves a variety of hand-cut steaks including sirloin, New York Strip, Dallas Filet, Porterhouse, Bone-In Ribeye, Fort Worth Ribeye, Prime Rib and Filet Medallions.

The Texas-themed steakhouse also has pork chops, fish, ribs, burgers, fresh baked rolls and country dinners like country fried sirloin. It serves beer and margaritas.

For more information, call 219-274-0671.

Open

Fairway Indoor Golf teed off at AmeriPlex at the Port in Portage.

The owners of the El Salto Mexican restaurant chain closed its location at 6295 Ameriplex Drive in Portage and turned it into an indoor golf facility with a restaurant and bar. They plan to add a limited selection of El Salto favorites, like burritos, quesadillas and tacos, to the menu next month.

"We decided to close that location and try something different there," said Robert Mendoza, one of the owners. "It's indoor golf simulators. It's new to us but seems like a good business to start. People love golf."

Fairway Indoor Golf has four indoor golf simulators that allow people to play virtual versions of 100 different golf courses from around the world, like St. Andrew in Scotland and Pebble Beach in California.

"There's a lot of them to play," he said. "You can choose whatever you want."

The golf simulators also allow people to play other games like soccer, pinball, bowling and a glass-break challenge in which golfers drive balls into glass, shattering it.

It has a food kitchen and full bar.

"We try to make it more like a lounge where people play golf," Mendoza said. "We have digital dart games, pinball machines, shuffleboards, a jukebox and pull boxes. It's not just golf. It's where you can eat and hang out."

An outdoor patio seats about 30 people. More than 40 can sit at tables inside, and there also are countertops and islands where people can eat, drink and watch their buddies play golf.

"We have a lot of group outings. We have a lot of corporate outings. We have leagues, four different ones in the summer," Mendoza said.

The business should be busiest during the off-season, when it's too cold to golf.

"Golfers also come in the evening since they can't play golf outside at night," he said. "They come in when there's bad weather, if it's rainy or nasty and they want to come indoors."

Walk-ins are accepted but reservations are encouraged, especially for winter.

"It's booked every hour of the day during winter or when it's ugly outside," Mendoza said.

The bar offers draft beer and cocktails. Food options include burgers, Italian beef, flatbreads, loaded tater tots, mac and cheese, breaded green beans and fish tacos.

"It's elevated bar food," he said. "So many people know it used to be El Salto and we own El Salto so they ask for El Salto foods. We're going to incorporate what we call favorites, which are just the basics like enchiladas and taco salads. It won't be the full menu."

The owners did extensive renovations to the space, which is located just south of the Portage Riverwalk and Lakefront in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

"We did a really nice job of making more upscale-looking," Mendoza said. "It's very nice and clean. It's a place to come in and hang out in a lounge when the weather won't let you play golf outside."

The owners hope to eventually open more locations.

"It's a family-friendly place where kids can come play golf," he said. "There's soccer, bowling, all these computerized games."

Fairway Indoor Golf is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for the summer and should be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in the winter.

For more information, call 219-734-6463, visit fairwaygolfnwi.com or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.

Open

Picky Pet Boutique is now selling pet supplies in downtown Hobart.

Billed as a "pet's favorite place," the store at 220 Main St. stocks a wide selection of items for dogs and cats, including clothes, jewelry and footwear meant to "keep your furry friend looking stylish and feeling pampered! Shop now to find the perfect item for your four-legged friend."

"It's a boutique with a variety of items like toys, furniture, CBD and hygiene products," owner Addie Kinsey said. "We have pillows, blankets and beds."

Products like floral knit kitten caps, diamond dog collars, strawberry print pet dresses, non-slip pet socks, bowls, calming oil, shampoo and treats.

She was inspired to open it for her grandson Markel Jordan, a pet lover who adores his dog.

"It's a business I want to keep in the family," she said. "When I retire I plan to turn it over to my grandson when he gets older."

Picky Pet Boutique aims to be a one-stop-shop and specializes in many harder-to-find items.

"We're for pets for are bougie and choosy," she said. "I try to stock items you can't find in local stores. I kind of pick and choose. We try to be one of a kind. It's a lot of designer stuff."

She liked the location in downtown Hobart, which gets a lot of foot traffic.

"We're only been open for two weeks and it's pretty good already," she said.

Picky Pet Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, call 219-267-1761, visit pickypet.org or visit Facebook and Instagram.

Open

A new Compass Travel Center opened at Indiana 10 and Interstate 65 in DeMotte.

The truck stop includes a Dunkin' Donuts, Hunt Brothers Pizza and Roadhouse Grill that offers steak, burgers, salads and Eastern European fare.

It has 24 gas pumps, 10 high-speed diesel pumps, truck parking, a driver's lounge and showers. Part of a Burr Ridge-based chain, it also has a semi-truck sales and leasing office.

Open

KAD Academy Day Care Center moved into the former Family Video store at 1440 Sheffield Ave. in Dyer.

The professional child care center takes care of infants, toddlers, pre-schoolers, school age children, including by offering overnight care. It also has Friday and Saturday night date drop-offs for parents.

The 7,000-square-foot building can hold between 60 and 100 children. It teaches social skills, self-esteem, age-appropriate knowledge and a love of learning through play-based activities.

For more information, call 219-227-8507 or visit www.kadakademy.com.

Closed

Michigan City's only general-interest bookstore closed.

The Book Warehouse in the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City was converted into a Go! store after Go! Retail Group acquired the chain of discount bookstores.

Book Warehouse mainly sold closeout and overstock books for 50% to 80% off, often offering many titles at a price of three for $10. It stocked a wide selection of literary fiction, poetry, history, cookbooks and reference books.

Austin, Texas-based Go! Retail Group, which has a location in the Southlake Mall, converted the store format so it sold a lot of calendars, games, gag gifts, toys and t-shirts in addition to books. The store at 1101 Lighthouse Place since came to its final chapter.