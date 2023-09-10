True BBQ and Whiskey Bar, an upscale barbecue restaurant that was followed by a slew of new BBQ joints in the Region, temporarily closed after nearly a decade in Munster for renovations and a new concept.

Progressive Dining Group, which originally opened True BBQ in Munster in 2014 at a time when Northwest Indiana had fewer barbecue options, closed the flagship True BBQ location, which it plans to split into two eateries: a smaller True BBQ and an Italian restaurant. The True BBQ in downtown Griffith is the only remaining location after the one in downtown Crown Point shuttered earlier this year.

"Progressive Dining Group is proud to announce the growth of our brands as we expand to meet the ever-changing demands of the NWI community and beyond," it posted on social media. "We look forward to the evolution of the original True BBQ to an elevated True Eats & Drinks concept; leaning into our original roots and offering a cozy and elevated menu and bar."

The restaurant closed Sunday and posted a sign on the door saying it would be under renovation until November.

"We are excited to share our newest restaurant with you, highlighting our expertise in the arena of Italian cuisine and hospitality — Fiori Italian! A new star is born," it posted. "As an independently owned restaurant group that brought you local favorites like Gino's Surf & Prime, True BBQ & Whiskey Bar, and Bullpen, our belief is that our capacity for progressive dining has no bounds. The best is yet to come ... stay tuned."

Progressive Dining Group is also behind Gelsosomo’s Pizza and Longshots Bar. True BBQ offers a modern take on barbecue that it smokes on aged cherry or hickory wood. It has standards like ribs and brisket, and originally offered more unique fare like pork belly and duck sliders.

It took over the former Charley Horse Restaurant at 8940 Calumet Ave. in Munster, where it also served a wide array of whiskeys, bourbons and artisan cocktails. The Griffith location has an identical menu.

Rebranding

The Miller Beach Cafe, an institution in Miller since the 1940s, is rebranding under new ownership.

The restaurant and bar at 903 N. Shelby St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood is being reimagined under new ownership as Nostalgia Steak and Seafood, which aims to offer "elevated comfort dining."

"Bringing the flavors of yesteryears to your plate today, our mission is to craft a nostalgic culinary journey that rekindles memories and ignites smiles," the restaurant posted on social media. "We're not just a restaurant; we're a time machine for your taste buds, where every dish tells a story and every bite is a trip down memory lane. Just like grandma's house."

It was originally known as Smitty's Beach Cafe. The bar and grill served steaks, seafood, pasta, burgers and other fare.

"As we embark on this exciting new business journey, we humbly ask for your support and prayers," owner Jerek Blevins posted on social media. "Be patient with us as we work to create a warm and inviting ambiance, and a dining experience that will truly delight your taste buds. Furthermore, we are extremely excited to be apart of the transformation from Beach Cafe to Nostalgia Steak & Seafood."

It now billing itself as fine dining with a full-service bar.

The updated menu includes linguine with mussels, seafood towers, raw oysters, calamari, Cajun catfish filet and lake perch.

For more information, call 219-938-1100 or email nostalgiasteakandseafood@gmail.com.

Closed

Region Escape Room closed after a four-year run in downtown Whiting.

Conceived of during Pierogi Fest, the entertainment center at 1238 119th St. in Whiting offered adventure games in which groups get an hour to hunt for clues, solve puzzles and decipher codes to, you know, escape from the room.

The 2,400-square-foot former office building trapped teams in the the noir-themed murder mystery game called "Who Murdered O'Malley" and the science fiction scenario called "The Simulation" that was modeled after "The Matrix."

"Unfortunately, we have made the very difficult decision to close our doors," the business posted on social media. "We have a lot of people to thank, so let us start with you, our customers. Without you, the dream of this small entertainment business in a small town would never have been realized. Next, to all our staff over the years, your dedication and sacrifices made to provide the best experience possible are not overlooked as you have been the heart of the business. To the former owners, you have sacrificed countless hours to build one of the best escape rooms in the Region. Your creativeness and building skills are next to none. In closing, don't give up on small businesses and don't stop playing escape rooms as the industry needs you."

Escape rooms have popped up all across Northwest Indiana in recent years.

Open

J&L This N That Consignment Shop closed earlier this year in downtown Whiting after a new landlord took over the building, jacked up the rent and forced the antique store out.

It attracted a loyal following after opening in the former Michelle’s Dance Studio on 119th Street in 2018, and people often asked Jeanette Llanes when she would come back. She seized the opportunity to after it arose last month.

Llanes launched Nostalgic Treasures in downtown Whiting Saturday. She opened the new crafts, antique and consignment store in the former Region Escape Room at 1238 119th St. after it hit the market.

Her former partner at J&L This N That Consignment Shop moved south and opened her own antique store in Monticello and the business was legally dissolved. So Llanes opened the new shop with her husband Manuel “Manny” Llanes.

"They changed the lease and raised the rent to three times what it was," he said of J&L. "We were not able to come to terms so had to vacate because it didn't make sense economically. Whiting is low to moderate income. We had a lot of customers who are elderly and come out on a fixed income. They browse the store to relive memories of their childhood. Before that, it had been a viable business that survived the pandemic. We had a lot of repeat customers."

Nostalgic Treasures offers vintage, antique, handcrafted and repurposed items, including in cabinets that offer smaller spaces for vendors to rent.

"It's a fun store. A lot of people come in here to browse. There are so many treasures and trinkets," she said. "People like to reminisce."

They renovated and painted the former Region Escape Room space in just a few weeks. The new store stocks glassware, cookie jars, lamps, furniture, drinking cups, handmade crochet, jewelry, statuettes, old mailboxes, old medicine bottles, plates, decanters and handmade toys.

It carries many artisan items like wood carvings, wooden bats, home decor items made from pallet wood, glassware made into art, birdfeeders and handmade wreathes for every holiday, including the Fourth of July.

"I was always handy and do crafts and stuff," she said. "I had a little spot in a store in Lowell and was forced to move out so I got my own building and my own vendors. I've loved antiques all my life. It's kind of my niche. People say I have that eye where if I see something I know what you can and can't do with it."

Nostalgic Treasures has 22 vendors, most of whom came from the previous store. A few already moved on so there's some room for additional vendors in the storefront across from the longstanding Baran & Son Funeral Home in downtown Whiting.

"It's a place to come to revive old memories," he said. "It's great for gifts for people for birthdays or bridal showers. We shop for antiques everywhere we go across the United States and bring stuff back. We have 22 vendors so they're always bringing in new stuff."

They make a lot of crafts to sell there. He for instance engraved whiskey bottles with a CNC machine for his son's wedding.

"It's a hobby turned into a career. It's something we enjoy," he said. "It's a quaint store, not one of the overly large warehouses they have in Crown Point."

They strive to offer the lowest prices in the Region.

"A lot of old customers asked us to come back when the property opened up a week or two after Pierogi Fest," she said. "We didn't realize how much people missed us. We wouldn't be here if it were for the citizens of Whiting asking us to come back. It gives them a place to come down and shop. It feels really good to be missed."

Nostalgic Treasures will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit Facebook or call 219-689-6740.

Open

Crumbl Cookies opened another location in the area, opening a new cookie shop in south suburban Homewood on Friday.

Owners Derek and Michelle Hincks opened the sweet shop at 17751 S. Halsted St. in Park Place Plaza in Homewood. It will employ 50 people and serve gourmet cookies in Crumbl's signature pink boxes, meant to be a visual feast for Instagram and other social media sites.

Crumbl offers 200 rotating flavors, such as semi-sweet chocolate chunk, caramel pumpkin cake and chocolate peanut butter featuring Oreo. It makes six different cookie flavors and week and posts the next week's flavors every Sunday.

The fast-growing chain started in Utah in 2017 and has expanded to 850 locations across the country, including in Dyer and Valparaiso.

“My wife and I are excited to be able to bring a fun and uplifting environment that serves the best cookies in the world," he said.

It's open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit crumblcookies.com or call 815-200-6363.