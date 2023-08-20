Urban Air Adventure Park soared into an empty big-box store on U.S. 30 in Hobart, celebrating its grand opening Saturday.

The indoor adventure and trampoline park touts itself as "the ultimate indoor adventure park and a destination for family fun." It took over the former Big Lots space at 3201 E. Lincoln Highway.

Developer Mansour Brothers renovated the 28,148-square-foot building.

The Dallas-based family entertainment company has locations across the country, including in Chicago and Indianapolis. The Urban Air Adventure Park in Hobart features spin zone bumper cars, flip zone bumper cars, the sky rider, a ropes course, ProZone Performance Trampolines, APEX Trampolines, climbing walls, the leap of faith, the warrior course, wipeout and the tubes indoor playground. There's also a battle beam, dodgeball, the runaway tumble track a slam dunk zone where kids can jump off trampolines to throw down dunks and posterize their little siblings or other unfortunate victims.

“We know families are looking for ways to spend more time together and as the premier destination for family fun and adventure, we’re thrilled to bring our park experience to even more families in Merrillville,” said Urban Air CEO Jay Thomas. “Each park is equipped with unique and patented attractions, giving families a one-of-a-kind experience and allowing them to be active, soar to new heights, and reach new limits, all while having fun and making memories.”

Urban Air Adventure Park's slogan is "where fun takes flight." The Hobart location employs more than 60 people.

It has all-day passes and a cafe serving beverages like pop and sports drinks. It also hosts kids' birthday parties.

Founded in 2011, the company now has 286 locations either open or under development. It's a subsidiary of Unleashed Brands, whose other companies include Snapology, The Little Gym, Premier Martial Arts, Class 101 College Planning and the XP League.

Entrepreneur magazine ranked Urban Air as the No. 1 entertainment franchise on its annual Franchise 500 list.

It's open 3-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 219-649-1948 or visit urbanair.com.

Macy's is one of the biggest names in retail with department stores in malls and downtown stores across the country. It's known for the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and in Chicago the Walnut Room, the Great Tree, Frango Mints and other remnants of the Marshall Field's legacy.

Macy's has long been an anchor at Southlake Mall in Hobart and River Oaks Center in Calumet City. It just opened another Calumet Region location, a smaller store in the former Marshalls at the Highland Grove Shopping Center.

The retailer has been rolling out a new concept across the country, and the new Highland store at 10429 Indianapolis Boulevard is one of the first. It's also one of the first in Chicagoland, after the Market by Macy's at Evergreen Park just outside the far South Side of Chicago.

The Highland store features the latest fashions and events with local vendors in a smaller space meant to make shopping quicker and more convenient.

It's open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Cadou Décor boutique and interior design firm opened in downtown Lansing.

Summer Megdadi, a Munster resident who long worked as a civil engineer in Chicago and is also an artist, originally started Cadou — which means gift in French — in the basement of her Munster home. She opened the brick-and-mortar boutique at 3336 Ridge Road in Lansing about seven months ago.

"Cadou Décor is a full-service home design boutique and interior design company that specializes in home consultations, renovations and remodeling," she said. "We also sell furniture, home decor, lighting and silk floral arrangements."

It stocks many upscale furniture brands like Drexel Heritage, American Drew and Baker. Other products include art, mirrors, home accessories, gifts, candles, vases, fragrances, bath bombs, candles, oils, soaps, jewelry and women's apparel.

"I used to work as a civil engineer in downtown Chicago for the last 15 years," she said. "I just recently decided to quit my engineering job to open this boutique. The Village of Lansing, the mayor and the people in Lansing have been supportive."

She took over the former Card Carousel building, which was long vacant.

"The building had a lot of water leaks. All the cards were left behind and were in really bad shape," she said. "It was wet and moldy inside before I renovated it and remodeled the four apartments on top. I donated what I could from the old store."

The boutique now has a contemporary, chic look.

"It is very modern and very unique," she said.

Megdadi said she loves the location in downtown Lansing.

"I've lived in Munster for the last 12 years and never knew about downtown Lansing," she said. "I learned about it by accident. There was congestion on Interstate 80/94 so I took Ridge Road and downtown Lansing caught my eye. I loved how unique and nice it is."

Her store is located near the popular Fox Pointe outdoor concert venue, which brings foot traffic nearby.

"The back of my store is by Fox Pointe. I can watch all the bands," she said.

Megdadi immigrated to the United States from Jordan and is married to a physician at Community Hospital in Munster and has four children. She studied computer science in college and pursued a career in civil engineering, always having been very handy and interested in problem-solving. Outside the office, she pursued painting.

"Right now all the artwork in the store is my original art," she said. "My art is abstract and very colorful. I've painted for a long time. I've had my work displayed in a lot of galleries including the Steeple Gallery in St. John and a gallery on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. I love art."

She's also long had a passion for interior design. She offers clients low-cost consultations to give them ideas about layout, remodeling and renovation.

"They can buy new pieces in my store or I can go with them to a different furniture store to shop for whatever they want," she said. "I'll work with them until it's done. I always tell people to visit us to get inspired. Even if you're just moving your furniture around, you can show me a picture and I make suggestions. I really like to help women decorate their homes."

Cadou Décor's aesthetic is modern mixed with traditional.

"I look around for what catches my eye," she said. "It's often old mixed with new."

Cadou Décor stocks many unique pieces from Europe. Megdadi travels to find nice products and is looking to bring more from South America.

"It's unique items," she said. "If you go to Home Goods you can find anything and everything. But if you like design, I can help you find something unique to your house. I can help you find something that fits your tastes."

She is looking to offer classes, such as on how to paint and design rooms.

"I can show how to decorate a fireplace mantle to make it look nice and attractive," she said. "It's not difficult. It's not expensive. It's very fun. It's something to enjoy."

Cadou Décor is open from 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, call 219-798-3800 or visit cadoudecor.com.