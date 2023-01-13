Proposed state tax change may help some Indiana business save on federal taxes

Hoosier lawmakers are eyeing a change to Indiana's tax statutes to enable certain businesses to pay less to the federal government.

Under federal law, businesses are entitled to deduct state tax payments from their federal tax liability — a deduction that's unlimited for businesses that pay income tax as corporations, which typically are large companies.

But for corporations where the owners or shareholders pay their own individual income taxes, such as LLCs and S Corps, the federal government limits the state and local tax deduction to $10,000.

Senate Bill 2, sponsored by Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville, would change how the latter corporations are taxed at the state level, allowing them to also claim an unlimited deduction for state tax payments on their federal tax returns.

"One of my primary goals in the Senate is to make it easier and less costly to start and grow a business in Indiana," Baldwin said. "Senate Bill 2 would provide significant tax relief for small businesses by leveling the playing field and allowing these businesses to qualify for tax deductions that other large corporations already receive."

Baldwin estimates the collective federal tax savings for Hoosier small businesses at $50 million a year.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency is evaluating the financial impact of the measure on state and local income tax revenue, which it said may decrease depending on how many businesses take advantage of the new pass-through-entity tax and credit created by the legislation.

Nevertheless, Senate Republicans have designated the measure a top priority for the GOP-led chamber during the 2023 Indiana legislative session slated to run through April 29.

The proposal also enjoys backing from a variety of state business organizations, including the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Business, Indiana Manufacturers Association, Indiana Builders Association, Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association, Indiana Association of Realtors and the Automobile Dealers Association of Indiana.

"We’re excited to support this proposal as it will allow Hoosier business owners to reinvest in their businesses and continue to drive economic growth in our state," said David Ober, Indiana Chamber of Commerce vice president of taxation and public finance.

"Additionally, this tax relief will not cost the state anything, making it a win-win for business owners and the state of Indiana," Ober said.

According to Baldwin, at least 29 other states have made this change to their tax laws to help businesses minimize their federal tax obligations. If enacted in Indiana, the law would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

A hearing on the proposal by the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy has not yet been scheduled.

