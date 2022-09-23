Service employees honored for going above and beyond

MERRILLVILLE — It’s called customer service. Some service employees do it better than others.

These workers were nominated for the ROSE and RISE awards presented by the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority on Thursday at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

ROSE, or Recognition of Service Excellence, awards honor individuals who serve customers on a daily basis and who continually go above and beyond their job requirements.

RISE, or Recognition of Industry Success and Excellence, awards go to managerial employees and past ROSE honorees who have risen above expectations.

The SSCVA received more than 160 nominations, leading to 38 finalists and 15 eventual winners. That included nine ROSE Award winners and six RISE honorees.

Hector Tello, of Hammond, who does a little of everything in the kitchen at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, was a ROSE finalist. “I like to bring excellent service to customers, and they come back,” he said. "That’s what my job is all about, providing good service so people come back.”

Tanisha Empederado, of Hammond, works as valet supervisor at the same casino. A ROSE finalist, she noted, “Good customer service keeps people coming back, and we want people to come back.”

Gregg Luttrell, of Lowell, has worked for 20 years as an auto glass installer for Glass America of Merrillville. Ken Kristin, his area manager, said, “Gregg adapts to changes in the market, and he’s willing to learn and adapt.”

Luttrell commented that his job “keeps me busy all the time. It’s interesting because I’m always learning more all the time.”

In addition to the awards dinner, finalists received spa treatment at Beauty & the Beach in Crown Point, then were transported via limo bus to the White Center.

Winners received a cutting board shaped like Indiana, engraved with their name. Each winner also received a swag bag with $1,100 in gifts and gift cards.

ROSE finalist Brian Daniels, who works the front desk at Hampton Inn & Suites in Valparaiso, said the key to his job is “meeting all the guests in a friendly environment.”

The Hobart resident, who is studying kinesiology at Rockford University, said two assets to doing a good job include patience and “always being friendly.”

Honorees were introduced through videos. David Uran, president and CEO of the SSCVA, noted during the awards ceremony that one common thread among honorees was their exemplary behavior away from the workplace.

Nancy Lear, a ROSE finalist, is guest services coordinator at the Museum at Lassen’s Resort in her home community of Cedar Lake. “I like meeting the public and helping them,” said Learn, whose duties range from securing boat tickets for patrons to leading museum tours.

Zack Lara, a manager at Luke Oil Car Wash in Valparaiso, was a RISE finalist. “I know what I need to do to make my team excellent,” the Chesterton resident said. “That means earning their respect every day. I’m not afraid to jump in every day to do the job.”

Another RISE finalist, Debbie Teeuws, wears many hats at Four Corners Winery in Valparaiso. “I do pretty much whatever is needed, and I manage people,” the Portage woman said. “Many times, I do it all.”

Many times, SSCVA officials noted, hospitality service employees have the most contact with customers and can influence someone’s stay in Northwest Indiana.

As a customer care manager for NIPSCO, Martina Marko, a RISE finalist from Valparaiso, remembers the simple lessons she learned from her parents: “Treat customers the way you want to be treated, and don’t forget to do the right thing,”

Karla Dunn, a marketing operations manager for Horseshoe Casino, has worked at the Hammond site for 26 years.

“I love the challenge of taking care of my guests,” Dunn, a RISE finalist from Crown Point, said. “My job is making sure [patrons] are happy when they walk away from my desk.”

She keeps customers happy by “trying to accommodate their needs. If not, I get very creative to suffice them, at least.”