Steel imports plunge 19% as a result of COVID-19 pandemic
Steel coils are shown stored at the Thyssenkrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany. Steel imports have dropped by 19%, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Martin Meissner, Associated Press, file

Steel imports have plunged 19% this year, largely as a result of the economic turmoil wrought by the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in less steel going into cars, washing machines and many other products.

The United States imported 1.79 million tons of steel in May, which was down 35.5% as compared to April, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data. Finished steel imports fell 13.2% to 1.48 million tons.

Through the first five months of the year, steel imports have fallen 19.2% to 10.9 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Finished steel imports have plunged 26.7% to 7.3 million tons during that period as compared to the same time in 2019.

The United States is on pace to import 26.4 million tons of steel this year, including 17.5 million tons of steel that would require no further processing in America, such as at the 20 steel companies operating at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

Steel imports have captured 18% of the U.S. market share so far this year, including 23% in May, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

In May, imports of oil country goods rose by 71%, standard pipe by 44%, heavy structural shapes by 37%, tin plate by 31%, hot rolled bars by 28%, sheets and strip all other metallic coatings by 18%, mechanical tubing by 17% and line pipe by 15%.

The largest offshore suppliers in May were South Korean, Japan, Turkey, Taiwan and Germany. So far this year, imports have fallen 27% from South Korea, 39% from Japan, 42% from Germany, 59% from Turkey, and 39% from Taiwan.

