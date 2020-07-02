Steel imports plunge 19% as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steel imports have plunged 19% this year, largely as a result of the economic turmoil wrought by the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in less steel going into cars, washing machines and many other products.

The United States imported 1.79 million tons of steel in May, which was down 35.5% as compared to April, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data. Finished steel imports fell 13.2% to 1.48 million tons.

Through the first five months of the year, steel imports have fallen 19.2% to 10.9 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Finished steel imports have plunged 26.7% to 7.3 million tons during that period as compared to the same time in 2019.

The United States is on pace to import 26.4 million tons of steel this year, including 17.5 million tons of steel that would require no further processing in America, such as at the 20 steel companies operating at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

Steel imports have captured 18% of the U.S. market share so far this year, including 23% in May, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.