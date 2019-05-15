Great Lakes steel output up by 15,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production rose to 735,000 tons last week, an increase of 2.08%.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region made 720,000 tons of metal the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Most of the steel made in the Great Lakes region is produced around the southern shore of Lake Michigan in Lake and Porter counties, which are home to half the nation's blast furnace capacity.
Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.927 million tons of steel last week, up from 1.915 million tons the previous week.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 81.8% through May 11, up from 76.6% at the same point in 2018, according to the AISI.
Domestic steelmakers used about 82.8% of their steel-making capacity in the week that ended May 11, up from 77.1% a year earlier, and up from 82.3% the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% earlier this year was the highest level reached in the United States since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.
The domestic steel industry had not been running at 80% capacity for years. The capacity utilization rate has been significantly higher this year, in the wake of the 25% tariffs on all steel imports, than during the most recent downturn, when blast furnaces were taken offline at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago and elsewhere.
So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 35.6 million tons of steel, a 6.6% increase over the same period in 2018.
Production in the Southern district, a wide geographic swath that includes many mini-mills, rose to 722,000 tons last week, up from 719,000 tons the previous week.
Steel output in the greater Midwest dipped to 191,000 tons last week, down from 192,000 tons the previous week.