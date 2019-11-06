Great Lakes steel production falls by 26,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production fell by 26,000 tons to 676,000 tons last week, a 3.4% decrease.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region made 702,000 tons of metal the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Most of the steel made in the Great Lakes region is produced around the southern shore of Lake Michigan in Lake and Porter counties, which are home to half the nation's blast furnace capacity and the largest steel mills in North America.
Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.88 million tons of steel last week, up 1.2% from 1.86 million tons the previous week.
So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 81.5 million tons of steel, a 2.5% increase over the 79.5 million tons made during the same period in 2018. Steel production was up 11.6% nationally in the first week of 2019, but the difference between 2019's and last year's input has been declining ever since.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.3% through Nov. 2, up from 77.5% at the same point in 2018, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Domestic steelmakers used about 81.6% of their steelmaking capacity in the week that ended Saturday, up from 80.5% a year earlier and from 80.7% the previous week.
A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% earlier this year was the highest level reached in the U.S. since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.
The domestic steel industry had not been running at 80% capacity for years, but capacity use generally has been higher since the Section 232 tariffs of 25% were enacted. U.S. Steel, however, recently announced plans to idle East Chicago Tin and blast furnaces, including one at Gary Works, cautioning that its third-quarter revenues are expected to plunge as a result of weakening prices and market conditions.
After rebounding last year to the point where U.S. Steel restarted idled blast furnaces at Granite City Works in Illinois, steel mill capacity use across the U.S. has fallen for the past few months under the 80% threshold.