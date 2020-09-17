Great Lakes steel production jumps by 27,000 tons, remains down 20% for year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Great Lakes steel production jumped by 27,000 tons last week but remains depressed by more than a fifth so far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 530,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Aug. 29, up from 503,000 tons the previous week, a 5.36% increase.

Steel production, however, remains down by 20.1% for the year, while steel capacity utilization has fallen more than 11 percentage points year over year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that greatly gutted demand for steel.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.459 million tons of steel last week, up 2.2% from 1.428 million tons the previous week but down 19% as compared to 1.801 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel demand started plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda — some of the largest consumers of steel in North America — temporarily ceased production to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It forced Northwest Indiana steel mills to idle operations and temporarily lay off hundreds of workers.