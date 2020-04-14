Great Lakes steel production plummets by 119,000 tons last week, only 56% of steel capacity in use

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With auto plants shut down and consumer spending slowing down to a crawl during the coronavirus crisis, Great Lakes steel production plummeted by 119,000 tons last week, an 21.6% drop.

It was the third straight week of steel production decline and the biggest single-week drop in years.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made just 430,000 tons of metal, down from 549,000 tons the previous week and 608,000 tons two weeks ago, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute.

ArcelorMittal USA President and CEO John Brett said in a message to employees the slowdown started with shuttered automotive plants and spread to other customers.

"Their decisions to close their operations immediately lowered demand for our products," he wrote. "Unfortunately, the duration of the country's lockdown has now significantly impacted the vast majority of consumer segments."