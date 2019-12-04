Great Lakes steel production plunges by 38,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production plummeted by 38,000 tons to 635,000 tons last week, a 5.98% decrease.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region made 673,000 tons of metal the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.835 million tons of steel last week, down 1.4% from 1.861 million tons the previous week.
So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 88.91 million tons of steel, a 2% increase over the 87.19 million tons made during the same period in 2018. Steel production was up 11.6% nationally in the first week of 2019, but the difference between 2019's and last year's output has been declining steadily ever since.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.2% through Nov. 30, up from 78.1% at the same point in 2018, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Domestic steelmakers used about 79.3% of their steelmaking capacity in the week that ended Saturday, down from 81.2% a year earlier and from 80.4% the previous week.
A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% earlier this year was the highest level reached in the U.S. since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.