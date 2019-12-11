Great Lakes steel production rises by 2.83%

Great Lakes steel production rose by 18,000 tons to 653,000 tons last week, a 2.83% increase.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region made 635,000 tons of metal the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.821 million tons of steel last week, down 0.8% from 1.835 million tons the previous week.
So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 90.7 million tons of steel, a 1.9% increase over the 89 million tons made during the same period in 2018. Steel production was up 11.6% nationally in the first week of 2019, but the difference between 2019's and last year's output has been declining steadily ever since.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.1% through Dec. 7, up from 78.2% at the same point in 2018, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Domestic steelmakers used about 78.7% of their steelmaking capacity in the week that ended Saturday, down from 79.4% a year earlier and from 79.3% the previous week.
A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% earlier this year was the highest level reached in the U.S. since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.
Steel production in the Southern region, a wide geographic swathe that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes in output, produced 666,000 tons of steel in the week that ended Saturday, down from 699,000 tons the week before. Production in the rest of the Midwest dropped to 193,000 tons, down from 203,000 tons the week prior.