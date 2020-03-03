Great Lakes steel production rises for second straight week

Great Lakes steel production ticked up for the second straight week last week, a 0.43% increase.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 691,000 tons of metal, up from 688,000 tons the previous week, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.923 million tons of steel last week, up 1.2% from 1.901 million tons the previous week.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 16.35 million tons of steel, a 0.8% increase over the 16.22 million tons made during the same period in 2019.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 81.8% through Feb. 29, up from 81.3% at the same point in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 82.5% last week, which was up from 81.5% the previous week and up from 82.4% at the same time a year ago.

A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% last year was the highest level reached in the U.S. since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.