Great Lakes steel production rises for second straight week
Great Lakes steel production rises for second straight week

Great Lakes steel production rises for second straight week

New software is tracking hot rolled coils at No. 4 Shipping at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor in Porter County. Great Lakes steel production rose by 3,000 tons last week.

 Joseph S. Pete

Great Lakes steel production ticked up for the second straight week last week, a 0.43% increase.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 691,000 tons of metal, up from 688,000 tons the previous week, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. 

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.923 million tons of steel last week, up 1.2% from 1.901 million tons the previous week.

ArcelorMittal’s Global R&D Center in East Chicago using digital twins for problem-solving

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 16.35 million tons of steel, a 0.8% increase over the 16.22 million tons made during the same period in 2019. 

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 81.8% through Feb. 29, up from 81.3% at the same point in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 82.5% last week, which was up from 81.5% the previous week and up from 82.4% at the same time a year ago. 

A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% last year was the highest level reached in the U.S. since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.

Steel production in the Southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, produced 723,000 tons of steel in the week that ended Saturday, up from 712,000 tons the week before. Production in the rest of the Midwest ticked up to 205,000 tons last week, up from 203,000 tons the week prior.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

