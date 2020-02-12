Great Lakes steel production rose by 1.32% last week

Great Lakes steel production rose by 9,000 tons, or 1.32%, last week.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 689,000 tons of metal, up from 680,000 tons the previous week, according to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute.
Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.899 million tons of steel last week, down 0.8% from 1.914 million tons the previous week.
So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 10.66 million tons of steel, a 1.8% increase over the 10.47 million tons made during the same period in 2019.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 82.1% through Feb. 1, up from 81.3% at the same point in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 81.4% last week, which was down from 82.1% the previous week and down from 81.4% at the same time a year ago.
A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% last year was the highest level reached in the U.S. since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.
Steel production in the Southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, produced 703,000 tons of steel in the week that ended Saturday, down from 714,000 tons the week before. Production in the rest of the Midwest fell to 201,000 tons last week, down from 204,000 tons the week prior.