Great Lakes steel production shoots up by 23,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production shot up by 23,000 tons to 650,000 tons last week, a 3.53% increase.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region made 650,000 tons of metal the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.861 million tons of steel last week, down 0.8% from 1.876 million tons the previous week.
So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 87.19 million tons of steel, a 2.2% increase over the 85.29 million tons made during the same period in 2018. Steel production was up 11.6% nationally in the first week of 2019, but the difference between 2019's and last year's input has been declining ever since.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.3% through Nov. 23, up from 78.1% at the same point in 2018, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Domestic steelmakers used about 80.4% of their steelmaking capacity in the week that ended Saturday, down from 81.2% a year earlier and from 81.1% the previous week.
A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% earlier this year was the highest level reached in the U.S. since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.
Steel production in the Southern region, a wide geographic district that encompasses many mini-mills, fell to 716,000 tons last week, down from 763,000 tons the previous week. Output in the Midwest region rose to 193,000 tons, up from 180,000 tons the previous week.