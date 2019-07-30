Great Lakes steel production surges by 34,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production rose by 34,000 tons to 719,000 tons last week, an increase of 4.96%.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region made 685,000 tons of metal the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Most of the steel made in the Great Lakes region is produced around the southern shore of Lake Michigan in Lake and Porter counties, which are home to half the nation's blast furnace capacity.
Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.884 million tons of steel last week, up from 1.872 million tons the previous week.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 81.1% through July 27, up from 77% at the same point in 2018, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Domestic steelmakers used about 80.9% of their steelmaking capacity in the week that ended July 27, up from 78.4% a year earlier and up from 80.4% the previous week, according to the AISI.