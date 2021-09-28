Orange spill into Portage waterway contained iron, U.S. Steel says

"If we had our own program, we would have known by now," Biggs said of the pending results.

State Sen. Karen Tallian said her office was notified the spill was particles of iron, which is forged with iron ore in blast furnaces as a precursor to the production of steel.

"The situation is being monitored by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management along with local and federal partners," she posted. "We will pass along updates as we learn more."

The discoloration of the water in the ditch led the National Park Service to temporarily close all beaches at Indiana Dunes National Park to swimmers and the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk, which is across the Burns Waterway from the U.S. Steel plant.

Indiana American Water said it shut down its Ogden Dunes treatment facility about 9:30 p.m. Sunday as a precaution. The company's Borman Park treatment facility in Gary remained operational and can handle all customers' water needs, a spokesman said.

Lynch said that all drinking water from Lake Michigan was now coming from the west and an employee at the Portage Marina also collected a sample of the water Sunday for analysis.