Portage industrial spill triggers call for improved state oversight

A coalition of entities with interests in the local shoreline of Lake Michigan are calling on state leaders to do more to protect the resource from industrial spills such as the one that occurred Sunday from the U.S. Steel Midwest plant in Portage.

"Based on the ongoing and chronic nature of industrial water pollution events along the shores of Lake Michigan, and in this case immediately following renewal of a wastewater discharge permit by the state and recent approval of a consent decree by a federal court, it is clear that Indiana’s system of water pollution control regulation is broken," according to a letter released by the coalition of more than 20 local and national entities.

The group is demanding heighten scrutiny and more vigorous enforcement against chronic polluters, a strengthening of pollution controls and communication requirements as part of pollution discharge permit renewals, more funding and better backing for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and a review of IDEM's pollution discharge permitting process.