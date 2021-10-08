Portage U.S. Steel spill breached booms, state pondering repercussions

Malkowski said the company had shut down the rolling mills for a period Thursday and vacuum trucks were removing any accumulation.

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch said unlike the Sept. 26 spill, officials at U.S. Steel contacted her about Thursday's occurrence and she was assured the company reported the incident to the appropriate regulatory agencies.

The contents of spill is not yet known and it is also unknown if it is the result of equipment failure or human error, Lynch had said. U.S. Steel is going to have to do a better job preventing these types of discharges, she said.

"It's very frustrating," she said.

Gina Ramirez, board president of the Southeast Environmental Task Force, issued a statement last week saying, "This spill is reminiscent to a similar one in 2017 in which the same U.S. Steel facility was responsible for dumping 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium, a known carcinogen, onto Lake Michigan. This latest spill also comes less than a month since a U.S. District Court approved a consent decree requiring U.S. Steel to address past violations of the Clean Water Act, including a $601,242 civil fine as a result of the April 2017 spill.