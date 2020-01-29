Steel capacity utilization above 80% threshold

Great Lakes steel production fell by 5,000 tons, or 0.72%, last week.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 681,000 tons of metal, down from 686,000 tons the previous week, according to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute.
Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.919 million tons of steel last week, down 0.5% from 1.928 million tons the previous week.
So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 6.85 million tons of steel, a 2.6% increase over the 6.68 million tons made during the same period in 2019.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 82.3% through Jan. 25, up from 80.4% at the same point in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% last year was the highest level reached in the U.S. since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.
Steel production in the Southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, produced 709,000 tons of steel in the week that ended Saturday, down from 730,000 tons the week before. Production in the rest of the Midwest rose to 211,000 tons last week, up from 208,000 tons the week prior.