Steel production dips in Great Lakes, down by a fifth this year

Great Lakes steel production dipped by 1,000 tons last week and remains depressed by more than a fifth so far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 526,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Sept. 26, down from 527,000 tons the previous week.

Steel production is down by 20.1% for the year, while steel capacity utilization has fallen more than 11 percentage points year over year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that greatly gutted demand for steel for much of the spring and early summer.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.48 million tons of steel last week, up 2.4% from 1.446 million tons the previous week and down 17.8% as compared to 1.801 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel demand started plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda — some of the largest consumers of steel in North America — temporarily ceased production to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It forced Northwest Indiana steel mills to idle operations and temporarily lay off hundreds of workers.