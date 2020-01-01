Steel production ends 2019 up about 1.8%

With only a few days to spare in the year, U.S. steel production was up by 1.8% in 2019, as compared to 2018.
Great Lakes steel production rose to 704,000 tons last week, a 3.3% increase, according to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 681,000 tons of metal the previous week.
Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.876 million tons of steel last week, up 0.5% from 1.866 million tons the previous week.
So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 96.32 million tons of steel, a 1.8% increase over the 94.63 million tons made during the same period in 2018. Steel production was up 11.6% nationally in the first week of 2019, but the difference between 2019's and last year's output has been declining steadily ever since, falling most steeply as the year has gone on.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.2% through Dec. 28, up from 78.2% at the same point in 2018, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Domestic steelmakers used about 81.1% of their steelmaking capacity in the week that ended Saturday, up from 79.4% a year earlier and from 80.7% the previous week.
A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% earlier this year was the highest level reached in the U.S. since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.
Steel production in the Southern region, a wide geographic swathe that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, produced 664,000 tons of steel in the week that ended Saturday, down from 695,000 tons the week before. Production in the rest of the Midwest rose to 197,000 tons last week, up from 194,000 tons the week prior.