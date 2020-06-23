Steel production has fallen 18.4% in 2020, largely because of coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Steel production has plunged by 18.4% for the year, while steel capacity utilization is down 25 percentage points as compared to the same time last year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Great Lakes steel production fell by 2,000 tons last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 406,000 tons of metal, down from 408,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.224 million tons of steel last week, up 1.2% from 1.21 million tons the previous week and down 34.3% as compared to 1.863 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel demand started plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda, some of the largest consumers of North American steel, temporarily ceased production to limit the spread of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana steel mills to indefinitely idle blast furnaces for the foreseeable future. But auto plants across the country have come back online and have been slowly increasing production volume.