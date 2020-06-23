You are the owner of this article.
Steel production has fallen 18.4% in 2020, largely because of coronavirus
Steel rolls past a temperature control system at the top of the hot dip galvanizing cooling tower at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor. 

 Jon L. Hendricks | The Times

Steel production has plunged by 18.4% for the year, while steel capacity utilization is down 25 percentage points as compared to the same time last year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Great Lakes steel production fell by 2,000 tons last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 406,000 tons of metal, down from 408,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.224 million tons of steel last week, up 1.2% from 1.21 million tons the previous week and down 34.3% as compared to 1.863 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel demand started plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda, some of the largest consumers of North American steel, temporarily ceased production to limit the spread of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana steel mills to indefinitely idle blast furnaces for the foreseeable future. But auto plants across the country have come back online and have been slowly increasing production volume.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 37.92 million tons of steel, a 18.4% decrease compared to the 46.45 million tons made during the same period in 2019. 

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 67.5 through June 20, down from 81.2% at the same point in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 54.6% last week, which was up from 54% the previous week but down from 80.1% at the same time a year ago.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, was 526,000 tons in the week that ended Saturday, up from 503,000 tons the week before. Volume in the rest of the Midwest dropped to 129,000 tons last week, down from 131,000 tons the week prior.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

