Steel production has plunged by 13.6% in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Steel production has plummeted by 13.6% for the year, while steel capacity utilization is down more than 28 percentage points as compared to the same time last year.

Great Lakes steel production ticked up by 1,000 tons on the week that ended May 16, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 399,000 tons of metal, up from 398,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.18 million tons of steel that week, down 1.2% from 1.2 million tons the previous week.

Steel demand started plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda, some of the largest consumers of North American steel, temporarily ceased production to limit the spread of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana steel mills to indefinitely idle blast furnaces. Last week, auto plants across the country started resuming operations with new safety precautions but not without hiccups: The Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch had to close twice in two days after workers turned up sick.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 32.04 million tons of steel, an 13.6% decrease compared to the 37 million tons made during the same period in 2019.