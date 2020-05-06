Steel production now down 11% this year as Great Lakes output plunges again

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Steel production is now down 11% for the year, while steel capacity utilization is down more than 30 percentage points as compared to the same time last year, with auto plants shut down and consumer spending slowing down to a near-standstill during the coronavirus pandemic.

Great Lakes steel production fell by 36,000 tons last week, a decrease of 8.23%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 401,000 tons of metal, down from 437,000 tons the previous week and down from 608,000 tons just five weeks ago, the American Iron and Steel Institute reported.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.14 million tons of steel last week, down 8.5% from 1.25 million tons the previous week. Automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda, some of the largest consumers of North American steel, have temporarily ceased production to limit the spread of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana steel mills to indefinitely idle blast furnaces.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 29.65 million tons of steel, an 11% decrease compared to the 33.3 million tons made during the same period in 2019.