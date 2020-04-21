Steel production now down 6.6% for the year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Steel production is now down 6.6% for the year while steel capacity utilization is down more than 24 percentage points as compared to the same time last year with auto plants shut down and consumer spending slowing down to a near-standstill during the coronavirus pandemic.

After free falling for weeks, Great Lakes steel production rose by 13,000 tons last week, an increase of 2.93%, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 443,000 tons of metal, up from 430,000 tons the previous week but down from 608,000 tons just three weeks ago, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.277 million tons of steel last week, up 1.7% from 1.256 million tons the previous week. Automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda, some of the largest consumers of North American steel, have temporarily ceased production to limit the spread of COVID-19, though Northwest Indiana's steel mills — whose blast furnaces normally burn around the clock — have stayed open.