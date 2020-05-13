Steel production plummets by 12.4% during coronavirus crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Steel production has plunged by 12.4% for the year, while steel capacity utilization is down more than 25 percentage points as compared to the same time last year. Auto plants are shutting down and consumer spending is slowing down to a near-standstill during the coronavirus pandemic.

Great Lakes steel production fell by 3,000 tons last week, dipping under 400,000 tons for the first time in years, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 398,000 tons of metal, down from 401,000 tons the previous week and down from 608,000 tons just six weeks ago, the American Iron and Steel Institute reported.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.204 million tons of steel last week, up 5.2% from 11.44 million tons the previous week.

Automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda, some of the largest consumers of North American steel, temporarily ceased production to limit the spread of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana steel mills to indefinitely idle blast furnaces, though the auto plants are expected to start resuming operations soon with new safety precautions.