Steel production plunges 9.8% nationally as coronavirus crisis intensifies

As the coronavirus crisis intensified and auto plants shut down, Great Lakes steel production plummeted by 69,000 tons last week, a 10.19% drop.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 608,000 tons of metal, down from 677,000 tons the previous week, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. 

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.67 million tons of steel last week, down 9.8% from 1.852 million tons the previous week. Automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda, some of the largest consumers of North American steel, have temporarily ceased production to sanitize plants and limit the spread of COVID-19.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 23.65 million tons of steel, a 1% decrease compared to the 23.88 million tons made during the same period in 2019. 

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.7% through March 28, down from 81.6% at the same point in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 71.6% last week, which was down from 79.4% the previous week and down from 82.2% at the same time a year ago. 

A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% last year was the highest level reached in the U.S. since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.

Steel production in the Southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, produced 645,000 tons of steel in the week that ended Saturday, down from 718,000 tons the week before. Production in the rest of the Midwest plunged to 155,000 tons last week, down from 184,000 tons the week prior.

