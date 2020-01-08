Steel production slides in first week of 2020

The new year has started out a little slow for the local steel industry, with ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor recovering from an explosion that disrupted production.
Great Lakes steel production fell by 38,000 tons, or 5.7%, in the first week of 2020.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 666,000 tons of metal, down from 704,000 tons the previous week, according to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute.
Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.898 million tons of steel last week, up 1.2% from 1.876 million tons the previous week.
So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 1.89 million tons of steel, a 2% increase over the 1.86 million tons made during the same period in 2018. Steel production was up 11.6% nationally in the first week of 2019, but the difference between 2019's and last year's output has been declining steadily ever since, falling most steeply as the year has gone on.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 82% through Jan. 4, up from 79.4% at the same point in 2018, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Domestic steelmakers used about 82% of their steelmaking capacity in the week that ended Saturday, up from 79.4% a year earlier and from 81.1% the previous week.
A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% last year was the highest level reached in the U.S. since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.
Steel production in the Southern region, a wide geographic swathe that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, produced 698,000 tons of steel in the week that ended Saturday, up from 664,000 tons the week before. Production in the rest of the Midwest rose to 209,000 tons last week, up from 197,000 tons the week prior.