Steel production up 5.8% nationwide

Great Lakes steel production dipped by 2,000 tons to 708,000 tons last week, a marginal decrease of 0.28%.
Steel mills in the Great Lakes region made 710,000 tons of metal the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Most of the steel made in the Great Lakes region is produced around the southern shore of Lake Michigan in Lake and Porter counties, which are home to half the nation's blast furnace capacity.
Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.873 million tons of steel last week, down from 1.887 million tons the previous week.
U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 81.5% through June 22, up from 76.7% at the same point in 2018, according to the AISI.
Domestic steelmakers used about 80.5% of their steel-making capacity in the week that ended June 22, up from 77.4% a year earlier, and up from 81.1% the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% earlier this year was the highest level reached in the United States since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.
The domestic steel industry had not been running at 80% capacity for years. The capacity utilization rate has been significantly higher this year, in the wake of the 25% tariffs on all steel imports, than during the most recent downturn, when blast furnaces were taken offline at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago and elsewhere.
So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 46.87 million tons of steel, a 5.8% increase over the same period in 2018.
Production in the Southern district, a wide geographic expanse that includes many mini-mills, fell to 668,000 tons last week, down from 694,000 tons the previous week.
Steel output in the greater Midwest rose to 205,000 tons last week, up from 199,000 tons the previous week.