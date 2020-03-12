Steel production up 0.6% so far this year

Great Lakes steel production slid by 4,000 tons last week, a 0.58% dip.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 687,000 tons of metal, down from 691,000 tons the previous week, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.903 million tons of steel last week, down 1% from 1.923 million tons the previous week.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 18.25 million tons of steel, a 0.6% increase over the 18.14 million tons made during the same period in 2019.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 81.8% through March 7, up from 81.6% at the same point in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 81.6% last week, which was down from 82.5% the previous week and down from 82.2% at the same time a year ago.

A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% last year was the highest level reached in the U.S. since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.