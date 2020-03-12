You are the owner of this article.
Steel production up 0.6% so far this year

A U.S. Steel hot strip mill is shown. Steel production was down slightly last week in the Great Lakes region.

 Joseph S. Pete

Great Lakes steel production slid by 4,000 tons last week, a 0.58% dip.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 687,000 tons of metal, down from 691,000 tons the previous week, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute. 

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.903 million tons of steel last week, down 1% from 1.923 million tons the previous week.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 18.25 million tons of steel, a 0.6% increase over the 18.14 million tons made during the same period in 2019. 

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 81.8% through March 7, up from 81.6% at the same point in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 81.6% last week, which was down from 82.5% the previous week and down from 82.2% at the same time a year ago. 

A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% last year was the highest level reached in the U.S. since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.

Steel production in the Southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, produced 704,000 tons of steel in the week that ended Saturday, down from 723,000 tons the week before. Production in the rest of the Midwest ticked down to 202,000 tons last week, down from 205,000 tons the week prior.

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

