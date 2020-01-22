Steel production up 2.6% thus far this year

Great Lakes steel production rose by 9,000 tons, or 1.32%, last week.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 686,000 tons of metal, up from 677,000 tons the previous week, according to the Washington D.C.-based American Iron and Steel Institute.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.928 million tons of steel last week, up 0.3% from 1.923 million tons the previous week.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 4.93 million tons of steel, a 2.6% increase over the 4.81 million tons made during the same period in 2019.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 82.3% through Jan. 18, up from 80.4% at the same point in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Domestic steelmakers used about 82.7% of their steelmaking capacity in the week that ended Saturday, up from 80.4% a year earlier and from 82.5% the previous week.

A steel capacity utilization rate of 83.4% last year was the highest level reached in the U.S. since September 2008, according to the trade publication Platts.