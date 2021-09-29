U.S. Steel reopens Portage plant following spill; federal response expected

PORTAGE — U.S. Steel's local Midwest plant is back up and running after being shuttered for a couple days following Sunday's discharge into the Burns Waterway that closed beaches, shut down a nearby drinking water treatment facility and triggered sampling by local, state and federal officials.
More details on the spill are expected later Wednesday from the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said.
The company revealed Tuesday that elevated concentrations of iron were the cause of the discolored discharge.
"There are no indications of permit level exceedances for hexavalent and total chromium, as those sampling results came in well below permit limits," she said. "The Midwest Plant was shut down as a precaution, and we continue to coordinate with agencies to collect additional samples to monitor the situation."
Portage Mayor Sue Lynch, who was the first to bring attention to the spill, told The Times she began receiving calls about 5:50 p.m. Sunday about an orange substance entering the Burns Waterway near a U.S. Steel facility outfall and traveling down the ditch toward Lake Michigan.
Lynch said she initially did not receive an immediate response from U.S. Steel or state and local environmental regulators.
The company said Monday it made all appropriate notifications to regulatory agencies, and some officials have been on site, including the EPA, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the U.S. Coast Guard and Porter County.
IDEM said Monday it expected water sampling results later that day and anticipated releasing more information about the nature and extent of the possible spill by Monday evening. Nothing has been released as of Wednesday morning, but the agency issued a statement a day earlier saying, "We continue to await sample results taken by US EPA. Once the results are received and analyzed, we'll provide an update."
The EPA said it was on site Sunday to conduct a visual inspection and take water samples and returned Monday. The agency said Tuesday it is still waiting for those test results.
The discoloration of the water in the ditch led the National Park Service to temporarily close all beaches at Indiana Dunes National Park to swimmers and the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk, which is across the Burns Waterway from the U.S. Steel plant.
Indiana American Water said it shut down its Ogden Dunes treatment facility about 9:30 p.m. Sunday as a precaution. The company's Borman Park treatment facility in Gary remained operational and can handle all customers' water needs, a spokesman said.