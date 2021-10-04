U.S. Steel reveals source of lake spill; says no violation, environmental damage

"An investigation into the matter was started immediately," company said.

U.S. Steel said in the letter it notified several federal, state and local entities and has since determined "there are different contributing factors to this event."

A decrease in sludge levels at the plant resulted in the need for acid to be added at the wastewater treatment plant to depress the pH, the company said. But when the operator went to add sulfuric acid, levels were too low for an adequate feed because a scheduled delivery a couple days earlier, "was not completed by the chemical vendor."

Acid was obtained from the plant's pickle lines, yet a lime feeder then became plugged and then it was realized that acid was being overfed into the system, the letter says. A blower used for aeration also failed at this time.

Once the acid flow was shut off and lime feeders restored, "the water within the Final Treatment Plant began to improve gradually until approximately 3:00 am CDT Monday (9/27/21) morning," the company said.

Yet the water started deteriorating again and operations at the plant were idled, according to the company. A delivery of sulfuric acid arrived the morning of Sept. 27 and the discoloration ceased at 3 p.m. or 24 hours after it started.