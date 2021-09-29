UPDATE: Test results confirm iron in Portage industrial spill; no threat to people, officials say

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch, who was the first to bring attention to the spill, told The Times she began receiving calls about 5:50 p.m. Sunday about an orange substance entering the Burns Waterway near a U.S. Steel facility outfall and traveling down the ditch toward Lake Michigan.

Lynch said she initially did not receive an immediate response from U.S. Steel or state and local environmental regulators.

The company said Monday it made all appropriate notifications to regulatory agencies, and some officials have been on site, including the EPA, IDEM, the U.S. Coast Guard and Porter County.

The EPA said it was on site Sunday to conduct a visual inspection and take water samples and returned Monday.

The discoloration of the water in the ditch led the National Park Service to temporarily close all beaches at Indiana Dunes National Park to swimmers and the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk, which is across the Burns Waterway from the U.S. Steel plant.

Indiana American Water said it shut down its Ogden Dunes treatment facility about 9:30 p.m. Sunday as a precaution. The company's Borman Park treatment facility in Gary remained operational and can handle all customers' water needs, a spokesman said.