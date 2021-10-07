UPDATE: U.S. Steel again source of spill, beaches closed second time in less than two weeks

"So they're all on scene testing," she said.

The contents of spill is not yet known and it is also unknown if it is the result of equipment failure or human error, Lynch said. U.S. Steel is going to have to do a better job preventing these types of discharges, she said.

"It's very frustrating," she said.

The Indiana Dunes National Park closed access to the lake Thursday off the neighboring Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk as a result of the "oily sheen," Supervisory Park Ranger and Public Information Officer Bruce Rowe said.

"Portage Lakefront is still open for people to visit," he said. "They just can't enter the water. Also, all other national park beaches are open at this time."

The nearby community of Ogden Dunes also shut down access to Lake Michigan from its beach, a town official said.

U.S. Steel said last week a failure by a vendor to deliver sulfuric acid used for wastewater treatment is part of the cause for its Sept. 26 spill from the company's Midwest plant that closed beaches, shut down a nearby drinking water treatment facility and triggered sampling by local, state and federal officials.