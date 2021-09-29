UPDATE: Water reopens; test results confirm iron in Portage industrial spill, officials say

The company said Tuesday that elevated concentrations of iron were the cause of the discolored discharge.

"There are no indications of permit level exceedances for hexavalent and total chromium, as those sampling results came in well below permit limits," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said. "The Midwest Plant was shut down as a precaution, and we continue to coordinate with agencies to collect additional samples to monitor the situation."

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch, who was the first to bring attention to the spill, told The Times she began receiving calls about 5:50 p.m. Sunday about an orange substance entering the Burns Waterway near a U.S. Steel facility outfall and traveling down the ditch toward Lake Michigan.

Lynch said she initially did not receive an immediate response from U.S. Steel or state and local environmental regulators.

The company said Monday it made all appropriate notifications to regulatory agencies, and some officials have been on site, including the EPA, IDEM, the U.S. Coast Guard and Porter County.

The EPA said it was on site Sunday to conduct a visual inspection and take water samples and returned Monday.