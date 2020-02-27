You are the owner of this article.
Subaru's Indiana plant getting $158M expansion, 350 new jobs
Subaru's Indiana plant getting $158M expansion, 350 new jobs

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Subaru's plant in Lafayette is set for a $158 million expansion that will create 350 new jobs by adding a new service parts facility and a transmission assembly shop, the automaker said Wednesday.

Subaru of Indiana Automotive said both projects will be located on the plant’s 820-acre campus, with the transmission assembly shop to be added to the existing plant. Construction of that addition and the stand-alone service parts facility is expected to begin this summer at the plant.

The SIA plant — Subaru’s only manufacturing facility outside of Asia — employs more than 6,000 workers who build the Ascent, Impreza, Legacy and Outback models for North America.

Since the plant began operation in 1989, its annual production has increased from 67,000 vehicles to a projected 410,000 vehicles in 2020. About 50% of all Subaru’s sold in North America are built in Indiana.

Technicians in the body shop at the Subaru of Indiana plant, in Lafayette, look over the programming for a robot. Rising electricity rates in Indiana have Subaru and other manufacturers in Indiana pushing for changes in state regulations they say could lead to lower electric rates.

“Our production levels have tripled over the past 10 years. These new projects are exciting growth opportunities to help us meet increasing customer demand," said Scott Brand, SIA's senior vice president of administration and quality.

Subaru of Indiana Automotive is a subsidiary of Subaru Corp. The new projects at the Lafayette plant are among several made there since the plant opened. Recently, the company spent $140 million to support the plant's production of the Subaru Ascent, a three-row crossover.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

