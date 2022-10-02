'Super Joe Foster' closing Performance Cycle after 48 years

HAMMOND — To some, Joe Foster is known as the owner of Performance Cycle; to others, he’s referenced as incredible, a machine and an outstanding mechanic.

"Super Joe Foster" earned his nickname after drag racing his motorcycles for 30 years. He’s embraced that nickname by having a successful business selling motorcycle parts for the past 48 years.

“I know Joe is a pretty modest guy, but he’s the single best mechanic I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Dan Stern, a former employee and lifelong friend of Foster.

Performance Cycle, in Hammond, has been in the same location on Calumet Avenue since it was unveiled in 1976. Foster has assisted customers across Northwest Indiana and Illinois for nearly 50 years by selling motorcycle parts, replacing them and creating customized bikes.

Foster, 75, is ready for retirement after devoting his life to motorcycles and serving thousands of customers.

“I decided this year the business will be closed and the building will be sold at the end of the year,” said Foster, of Cedar Lake. “I’ve done well in the motorcycle industry."

He noted that he doesn't have many plans during retirement aside from relaxing and watching the sunset.

Foster started his mechanics career in the 60s working on lawnmowers with his father. He was 13 years old. He transitioned to working on Triumph Motorcycles in 1966 after having a growing passion for them during his youth.

Motorcycle drag racing became an important aspect of Foster’s life around the time Performance Cycle opened. He said he’d frequently race at Old US 30 Drag Strip in Hobart, Great Lakes Dragaway in Wisconsin and Byron Dragaway in Illinois.

“I have a very vivid memory of walking through Joe’s store and right to the left would be three to four full-on, laydown drag bikes. I was a big drag racing fan and going to races regularly,” Stern said. “Seeing these drag racing motorcycles when going to buy parts from Joe was very intriguing to me.”

At the peak of his drag racing career, Foster would race upward of three times per week. During this time, motorcycles were allowed to race against cars for larger monetary incentives, which he normally did.

In 1983, Foster was sent to the National Hot Rod Association U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis by the Great Lakes Dragaway’s owner to compete in a race. Although he didn’t win the race, his bike was declared the best engineered and best appearance for the race, Stern said.

“This had never been done before, a motorcycle had never been given that honor,” said Stern, who now lives in California. “He was dominant in drag racing. Joe was incredible, a real machine.”

By the mid-80s, Foster said the demand for customizing bikes had tapered off. The customization for creating a bike used to be easier, but now can be dangerous, he added.

“Those customized bikes now look good, but handle terrible,” Foster said. “If I could tell anyone what to do, I’d tell them to leave their bikes as stock.”

After customization slowed down, Foster transitioned to solely selling parts and replacing parts if a customer needed assistance. To this day, his shop sells all of the necessities for Japanese motorcycle brands including Honda, Kawasaki and Suzuki.

Some of the main parts sold are tires, rims, oil and inner tubes, Foster said. He also has a variety of leather jackets and gloves for riders.

Over the past 48 years, Performance Cycle has never had an in-store computer or paid advertisements. Foster’s customer base has all been from word of mouth.

“What launched me going into retail was all those years of seeing Joe, and his ability to draw people in and make them a loyal customer,” said Stern, who formerly owned a Harley Davidson dealership in California. “He always knew the store’s inventory in his head, too.”

Malcolm Gladwell’s book “Outliers” said talented people become experts in their given field after devoting 10,000 hours of work, Yvonne Foster said. She said her husband has spent over 10 times that amount of time becoming an expert with motorcycles.

“You may look at Joe and see a tough-looking, cigar-smoking 75-year-old man,” said Yvonne Foster, his wife of over 20 years. “But what you’re looking at is the determination to serve his customer base, who is now bringing their grandchildren in to purchase parts for their motorcycles.”

Foster still rides around the Region in one of his three motorcycles, most recently in the Victory for Veterans Memorial Ride at Wicker Park. Although retirement is near, he doesn't plan to hang up his leather jacket and quit taking joyrides anytime soon.