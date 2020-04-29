Takeaways from a trend toward natural flood controls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some communities in the U.S. heartland are taking a more natural approach to preventing the kinds of floods that have devastated the region in recent years.

As climate change brings more extreme weather, the network of levees and walls that keeps rivers such as the Mississippi and the Missouri under control has come under greater stress.

The emerging idea is to let rivers behave more naturally instead of simply trying to control them.

Takeaways from an Associated Press examination:

Out of harm's way

The St. Louis suburb of Arnold, Missouri, has bought out hundreds of homes that once lined the Meramec River, which flows into the Mississippi. It's an example of steps taken by a number of cities to give rivers more room to sprawl.

The homes are cleared and the land is allowed to revert to wetlands. Or it's used for parks, which occasionally can be flooded with little harm done.

Davenport, Iowa, has resisted building a levee between city from the Mississippi River, relying instead on parkland and a 300-acre marsh.

Widening the path