Target permanently raises starting hourly pay to $15

Target Corp. says it's permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

In 2017, the Minneapolis-based company had set a goal to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020. The last time Target permanently increased pay was in June 2019 when it raised hourly pay to $13. But starting in mid-March, Target gave a temporary $2 wage bump to part-time and full-time workers as a reward for working under the crush of orders from stay-at-home shoppers.

The pay hike affects roughly 275,000 Target workers, the retailer said.

With these changes, Target said it will have invested nearly $1 billion more this year in its workers than it did last year. That also includes a $200 bonus to its workers payable at the end of July that it also announced Wednesday. This is on top of bonuses of $250 to $1,500 paid out in April to 20,000 hourly store team leaders who oversee individual departments in Target stores.