Target powers through a pandemic; 2020 sales growth explodes

And its omnipresent store locations have been an advantage. More than 95% of Target's fourth-quarter sales were fulfilled by its own stores.

Target says that shoppers who use those services are spending more. First-time users of Target's drive-up service spent 30% more on average, the company said.

“We placed the physical store more firmly at the center of our omni-channel platform, and we created a durable sustainable and scalable business model that puts Target on a road of our own," Target CEO Brian Cornell said during its annual analysts' meeting.

Target's push starting in 2016 to build its own store brands, including Cat & Jack and Goodfellow & Co., have also pulled in shoppers. Ten of its brands each generate $1 billion or more, and four of those have crossed the $2 billion, the company said.

During a call with reporters on Tuesday, Cornell said he believes that the focus on safety will be with its customers for years to come. But he noted Target is preparing for newly vaccinated shoppers to spend more time at its stores and thus buy more impulse items as well as shop for clothing, luggage and other items.

“We are seeing a hopeful consumer who is looking forward to life post-pandemic," he added.