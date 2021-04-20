All Hoosiers set to potentially gain access to high-speed internet service

It also creates a grant program to aid Hoosiers, particularly students, unable to afford high-speed internet access once it is extended to their communities.

Both measures were sponsored by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, chairman of the House Utilities Committee.

"The pandemic really highlighted the gaps in broadband availability, and that's why we should prioritize access for students, schools and hospital clinics that are most in need," Soliday said. "For those unable to connect with others or do not have adequate internet speeds for school or work, it's a huge disadvantage.”

"Passing this legislation and using money from the grant program to fund and help Hoosiers who are underserved is a key step in getting the rest of the state connected."

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the second measure into law Tuesday. The first is expected to reach his desk and be signed before the end of the month.

“In the 21st century, high quality, affordable broadband is essential to the success of all Hoosiers and our state. I have been dedicated to improving internet access for years, and now COVID has only made the need more apparent," Holcomb said.