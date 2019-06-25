The Federal Trade Commission and law enforcement officials across the country, including in Indiana, announced Tuesday a major crackdown on 94 entities collectively responsible for more than 1 billion illegal telemarketing calls.
Operation Call It Quits adds seven new federal actions against robocall and Do Not Call List violators to 141 previously initiated cases, as well as 87 additional enforcement measures by 25 other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
"Our collective message to robocallers is simple: It's time to call it quits," said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection.
"We're all fed up with the tens of billions of illegal robocalls we get every year. Today's joint effort shows that combating this scourge remains a top priority for law enforcement agencies around the nation."
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. attended the FTC announcement at the agency's Midwest regional office in downtown Chicago.
Hill said the attorney general's office annually receives more complaints about robocalls than any other consumer protection issue.
"At best, these calls represent a nuisance for families just wanting to enjoy peace and privacy without needless disturbances interrupting their routines. At worst, they represent scams that successfully steal people’s identities or hard-earned money," Hill said.
"In Indiana, we are quite serious about stopping illegal robocalls, and our alliances with such partners as the FTC will prove a valuable asset in this mission."
Officials said the entities targeted Tuesday used illegal robocalls to offer credit card debt relief, work at home opportunities, solar energy projects, safety alert systems and stop smoking treatments, among other fraudulent products and services.
"Odds are you got one of these calls. Or maybe you got lots of these calls," Smith said. "You never want to buy something from someone who contacts you through an illegal call."
He recommended that any person receiving a robocall immediately hang up, block the number in their phone software to prevent additional calls, and to report the call to the Federal Trade Commission online at: ftc.gov/complaint.
Smith acknowledged that the robocall crackdown won't put an end to all robocalls, especially when many originate outside the United States and use spoofed Caller ID data to appear to be local calls.
But he emphasized the FTC also is working with foreign law enforcement, as well as technology companies, to stamp out as many robocalls as possible, in particular by targeting both the people making the calls and the equipment that makes them possible.
"We will not let up for a second in going after these scoundrels," Smith said.