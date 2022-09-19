Governors aim to center future hydrogen industry in Midwest

The leaders of seven Midwestern states, including the governors of Indiana and Illinois, have agreed to jointly explore the economic development opportunities associated with hydrogen production.

Hydrogen technology, used for decades by NASA to send rockets into space, has the potential to fuel vehicles operating on Earth, generate power and heat, help produce steel, refine oil and store energy — all while emitting fewer harmful gases than traditional fuel sources.

The Midwest Hydrogen Coalition, comprised of Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, aims to center future U.S. hydrogen development initiatives, and hydrogen-related jobs, in the seven states.

To that end, the governors of each state formalized a memorandum of understanding Monday that includes an agreement to coordinate on the development of regional hydrogen infrastructure.

"Strong partnerships and collaborations with our neighbors will foster a robust hydrogen ecosystem that will spur future growth in Indiana," said Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

"The Regional Hydrogen Coalition represents an opportunity for Hoosiers to benefit from this growing industry here in the Midwest," he added.

Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the agreement builds on his state's Climate and Equitable Jobs Act that commits Illinois to 100% clean energy by 2050.

"Innovative solutions to fighting climate change require collaborative efforts. Through the partnership of the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition, Illinois will play a major role in fostering a healthy economic environment for the hydrogen production market in the Midwest, creating more clean energy sector jobs and lowering carbon emissions in the manufacturing and transportation sectors across the state and region," Pritzker said.

Hydrogen is the smallest and most abundant element on earth and a key component of water.

It has high energy content for its light weight, which makes it very attractive for new and emerging energy technologies because it can carry energy from one place to another like electricity. But, unlike electricity, hydrogen can be stored for long periods of time, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.