The city of Valparaiso could lose out on millions of dollars in potential revenue because a Statehouse lobbyist persuaded a relatively new Hoosier lawmaker to quietly insert a few sentences benefiting his clients into otherwise uncontroversial legislation.

House Bill 1454, sponsored by Rep. Craig Snow, R-Warsaw, is a measure enacted by the General Assembly every year on behalf of the Department of Local Government Finance making dozens of minor changes to the process of assessing, collecting and distributing property taxes in counties throughout the state.

This year, however, an extra provision was inserted by Snow in the legislation when it was under review in February by the House Ways and Means Committee.

The amendment redefines the term "video service" — retroactive to July 1, 2006 — to specifically exclude satellite television and video streaming services from the definition.

That seemingly minor change could cost Valparaiso big bucks because it would immediately bring an end to a class-action lawsuit filed in 2020 by the cities of Valparaiso, Indianapolis, Fishers and Evansville seeking to collect a franchise fee from video streaming services.

Cable TV companies pay a franchise fee to Indiana municipalities because their equipment is installed in rights of way owned by local governments.

Valparaiso and the other cities contend that streaming services — including Netflix, DirectTV, Dish Network, Hulu and Disney+ — likewise are using internet equipment in the public right of way to transmit programming to their customers and therefore should pay a franchise fee of 5% of gross revenue to the localities where their customers reside.

A Marion County judge found a sufficient basis last year to preliminarily classify each streaming company as a "video service" and said further litigation is needed to determine whether the streaming companies are obligated to pay municipal franchise fees.

The streaming companies have asked the Indiana Court of Appeals to overturn that ruling in a case that was fully briefed Jan. 11, which means an appellate decision is imminent if the court keeps to its 1.7-month average age for pending cases.

All that work may be for nought, however, if the legislation retroactively excluding satellite and streaming services from the statutory definition of video service is approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

A lobbyist intercedes

During House debate on the proposal, Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, got Snow to acknowledge that the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) did not ask Snow to include a redefinition of video service in its legislation.

Instead, Snow admitted to the 100 House members that the request to insert the language in the proposal was made by "Catalyst" and "Matt Bell."

Records show that Bell, a Republican who represented northeast Indiana communities near Snow's Warsaw in the House from 2005 to 2010, is a principal at Catalyst Public Affairs Group, an Indianapolis-based lobbying firm that's directly across Capitol Street from the Statehouse.

According to the Indiana Lobby Registration Commission, Catalyst clients include DirectTV and Dish Network — entities potentially on the hook for millions of dollars in franchise fees if Valparaiso and the other cities prevail in their lawsuit.

Indiana campaign finance records show that Catalyst Public Affairs Group donated $2,500 to Snow on April 20, 2022, to support Snow last year in his bid for a second two-year term.

Catalyst gave $195,313.61 to Statehouse candidates of both political parties in 2022, records show.

Snow did not specify for the House how Bell reached out to him to request that Snow insert the video service redefinition in the 28-page amendment to the DLGF legislation he proposed to the Ways and Means Committee.

Prompted by Pierce, Snow also said he didn't know on whose behalf Bell was working.

But Snow subsequently admitted: "I can assume."

Pending litigation

In response, Pierce blasted such haphazard policy making, particularly when the underlying issue is tied up in pending litigation.

"We shouldn't drop something in a committee that's going to impact these cities, and a whole industry, unless we all have a lot more discussion about it," he said.

Pierce also condemned the General Assembly's habit of short-circuiting some court cases through preemptive statutory changes, while allowing others to play out and then decide whether a state policy change is needed.

"When I have policy things that I see happening in the courts that I think need to get corrected, I get told you can't mess with the litigation. And then we have this pop up, kind of out of nowhere," Pierce said.

"This General Assembly has been picking and choosing who it helps out in these circumstances. And the people who have influence, who can get our attention, they get helped out. The people who have less influence, and get less of our attention, they've got to fight it out in court. I've seen this happen over and over again, and it's frustrating to me."

The measure, including the video service redefinition, was approved 73-19 by the House. Supporters include Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.

It's awaiting action by the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy, which could remove the definition change from the legislation, leave it in or modify it in another way before deciding in coming weeks whether to advance the DLGF proposal to the full Senate for further action.

The Senate traditionally has been more reluctant to interfere in pending litigation.

For example, the Lake County Board of Commissioners was compelled in January to drop its pending appeal in a separation-of-powers dispute with the Lake County Council before a Senate committee would act on Senate Bill 154 maintaining the status quo in favor of the commissioners.

Ultimately, the DLGF legislation must be approved with identical language by the House and the Senate to send it to Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.

None of the streaming service defendants have registered as a franchise or paid the required fees to Valparaiso or the other plaintiff cities, or to any of the 600 other Indiana units of local government potentially owed money, according to the initial lawsuit.

The lawsuit demands that the companies be required to pay unpaid fees for past services and all future fees required by law.

It does not provide an estimate of how much money is owed statewide or how much Valparaiso might reap from past-due and future payments.

While cable companies remit the franchise fees, the money typically is paid by cable subscribers as an additional charge on their monthly bills.

Records maintained by the Valparaiso clerk-treasurer show that the Porter County city received $446,000 in video franchise fees in 2019, $457,000 in 2018 and $476,000 in 2017.

That decline likely is due to an increasing number of Valparaiso residents "cutting the cord" by replacing their cable television service with subscriptions to streaming video companies whose content is delivered over the internet.

