Indiana attorney general asks court to tell TikTok time's up

Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a pair of lawsuits Wednesday against TikTok alleging that the social media application featuring short videos routinely exposes children to adult content and fails to protect the personal information of Hoosier consumers.

The first lawsuit says TikTok's business model inappropriately entices children to use the application by falsely suggesting that its content is safe and appropriate for 13- to 17-year-olds, even though sexual content, profanity and drug references are easily accessible by that age group on TikTok.

The second asserts that TikTok has reams of highly sensitive data and personal information about Indiana consumers and the company has deceived those consumers into believing that their information is protected from the Chinese government.

"The TikTok app is a malicious and menacing threat unleashed on unsuspecting Indiana consumers by a Chinese company that knows full well the harms it inflicts on users," Rokita said. "In multiple ways, TikTok represents a clear and present danger to Hoosiers that is hiding in plain sight in their own pockets.

"At the very least, the company owes consumers the truth about the age-appropriateness of its content and the insecurity of the data it collects on users. We hope these lawsuits force TikTok to come clean and change its ways."

TikTok has not yet responded to the lawsuit, according to court records.

Records also show that while Indiana's TikTok lawsuit was filed by the attorney general, it's actually being pursued by attorneys from Cooper & Kirk PLLC, a Washington-based law firm working for the state on a contingency basis with the potential to earn a multimillion-dollar payout based on any recovery from TikTok.