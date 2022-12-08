 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Indiana attorney general asks court to tell TikTok time's up

  • 0

Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a pair of lawsuits Wednesday against TikTok alleging that the social media application featuring short videos routinely exposes children to adult content and fails to protect the personal information of Hoosier consumers.

The first lawsuit says TikTok's business model inappropriately entices children to use the application by falsely suggesting that its content is safe and appropriate for 13- to 17-year-olds, even though sexual content, profanity and drug references are easily accessible by that age group on TikTok.

The second asserts that TikTok has reams of highly sensitive data and personal information about Indiana consumers and the company has deceived those consumers into believing that their information is protected from the Chinese government.

"The TikTok app is a malicious and menacing threat unleashed on unsuspecting Indiana consumers by a Chinese company that knows full well the harms it inflicts on users," Rokita said. "In multiple ways, TikTok represents a clear and present danger to Hoosiers that is hiding in plain sight in their own pockets.

People are also reading…

"At the very least, the company owes consumers the truth about the age-appropriateness of its content and the insecurity of the data it collects on users. We hope these lawsuits force TikTok to come clean and change its ways."

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

 TikTok has not yet responded to the lawsuit, according to court records.

Records also show that while Indiana's TikTok lawsuit was filed by the attorney general, it's actually being pursued by attorneys from Cooper & Kirk PLLC, a Washington-based law firm working for the state on a contingency basis with the potential to earn a multimillion-dollar payout based on any recovery from TikTok.

Download PDF Indiana v. TikTok 1
Download PDF Indiana v. TikTok2
Download PDF Affidavit in support of Indiana v. TikTok
Download PDF Indiana inspector general consent to contingency contract for TikTok lawsuit
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts